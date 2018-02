Feb 21 (Reuters) - HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA :

* HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA - FY PRELIMINARY RESULT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 39.1 MILLION, YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF EUR 61.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)