BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics Says Co And Moviepass Entered Into Amendment No. 1 To Voting Agreement

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - ON JAN 16, CO AND MOVIEPASS INC ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO VOTING AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, CEO OF COMPANY TO BE ENTITLED TO DESIGNATE THREE PERSONS TO SERVE ON MOVIEPASS BOARD

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - ‍THEODORE FARNSWORTH, COS CEO DESIGNATED HIMSELF & CARL SCHRAMM AS DIRECTORS OF MOVIEPASS​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS - ‍MITCHELL LOWE, CEO OF MOVIEPASS, DESIGNATED HIMSELF & CHRIS KELLY AS DIRECTORS OF MOVIEPASS​