BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says co, MoviePass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and matheson analytics - on october 6, co, moviepass entered into amendment to securities purchase agreement, dated as of august 15

* Helios and matheson analytics inc - ‍pursuant to moviepass purchase agreement, helios plans to acquire a majority interest in moviepass​

* Helios and matheson - ‍pursuant to amendment, co, moviepass amended, restated subordinated convertible promissory note issued by moviepass on aug 18

* Helios and matheson - amendment to increase principal amount of original moviepass note from $5,000,000 to $11,500,000

* Helios and matheson-‍pursuant to amendment, as result of additional investment, maximum purchase price payable by co increased from $27 million to $28.5 million

* Helios and matheson analytics inc - ‍on october 11, 2017, helios and moviepass entered into an investment option agreement​

* Helios and matheson - ‍pursuant to investment option agreement, co was granted option to purchase additional shares of moviepass stock of up to $20 million​

* Helios and matheson analytics inc says at closing of moviepass deal, co will get total ownership percentage in moviepass of 53.71 percent​