BRIEF-Helios Towers Africa says may list on the London Stock Exchange​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Helios Towers Africa
* Shareholders are exploring strategic options for business to drive its long-term growth
* Options may include possibility of listing on london stock exchange
* At this stage, no decision has been made with all options remaining open to company
* Investors in HTA include: Helios Investment Partners, Quantum Strategic Partners, Albright Capital Management LLC, RIT Capital Partners Plc, the International Finance Corporation and Millicom International Cellular.