June 19 (Reuters) - HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL)

* ANNOUNCES FIFTH ORDER FROM FORTUNE 500 GLOBAL AGTECH LEADER

* FULL ORDER WILL SHIP IN Q3 AND WILL BE VISIBLE IN ACCOUNTS FOR Q3.

* ‍ORDER VALUED AT $539,000 (4.7M SEK)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)