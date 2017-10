Oct 10 (Reuters) - HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL):

* MACEDONIAN CULTIVATION FACILITY INVESTS IN HELIOSPECTRA LED TECHNOLOGY

* ‍ANNOUNCES A NEW COOPERATION WITH NYSK HOLDINGS​

* ‍INVESTMENT IS VALUED AT AROUND $125,000 (1,016,000 SEK)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)