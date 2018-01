Jan 3 (Reuters) - Heliospectra Ab (Publ):

* ‍ORDER FOR A CUSTOMER BUILDING A HIGH-PERFORMANCE MEDICINAL CANNABIS CULTIVATION FACILITY IN EASTERN CANADA​

* ‍ORDER FOR HELIOSPECTRA LX60 INTELLIGENT LED LIGHTING SOLUTION IS VALUED AT SEK 5,488,411​

* ‍ORDER WILL BE SHIPPED DURING Q1 OF 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)