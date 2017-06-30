BRIEF-Helix announces $250 mln credit facility

June 30 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Helix announces $250 million credit facility

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - restated credit agreement consisting of a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million term loan

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - restated credit facility includes $100 million accordion feature

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - as part of deal, co reduced gross debt by approximately $80 million to $544 million

* Helix Energy Solutions Group- proceeds from term loan & cash on hand used to repay about $180 million outstanding term loan prior to its amendment & restatement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: