FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 13, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion

* Helix Biopharma Corp. announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Co's cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is insufficient to meet anticipated cash needs for working capital and capital expenditures

* Qtrly research and development costs totalled $1.9 million versus $1.5 million

* Cash balance as at april 30, 2017 is not sufficient to see current research and development initiates through to completion

* Considers securing additional funds, primarily through issuance of equity securities of co, to be critical for development needs

* As at april 30, 2017 co had working capital deficiency of $2 million, shareholders' deficiency of $1.5 million and a deficit of $154.1 million Source text : (reut.rs/2syhFp3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.