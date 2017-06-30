FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions enters into amended, restated credit agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 9:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions enters into amended, restated credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - on June 30, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - revolving credit facility permits company to obtain letters of credit up to a sublimit of $25 million

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - company may request aggregate commitments up to $100 million with respect to an increase in revolving credit facility

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - term loan matures on June 30, 2020

* Helix Energy Solutions Group - may request aggregate commitments up to $100 million with respect to an increase in revolving credit facility, additional term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2tuKTFe) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.