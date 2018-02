Feb 19 (Reuters) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc:

* HELIX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY ‍ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34​

* QTRLY ‍REV $163.3 MILLION VERSUS $128 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $159.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HELIX - ‍NET INCOME IN Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDES A NON-CASH BENEFIT OF ABOUT $51.6 MILLION, OR $0.35 PER SHARE, RELATED TO U.S. TAX LAW ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: