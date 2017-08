June 20 (Reuters) - Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

* Hella and ZF form strategic partnership

* Hella and ZF partnership for development and marketing aims to produce modern assistance systems and autonomous driving functions for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications

* Hella and ZF partnership will start immediately, with the objective of a market launch in 2020 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)