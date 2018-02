BRIEF-Hella: ‍Markus Bannert, Matthias Schoellmann To leave management board​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hella:

* DGAP-NEWS: HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: HELLA‘S MANAGEMENT BOARD NEWLY ARRANGED TO SET PATH FOR THE FUTURE

* CEO CONTRACT FOR DR. ROLF BREIDENBACH EXTENDED FOR FIVE MORE YEARS

* MARKUS BANNERT AND DR. MATTHIAS SCHÖLLMANN WILL LEAVE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍DR. BREIDENBACH TAKES OVER MANAGEMENT OF AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT​

* ‍FRANK HUBER TO BECOME DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR OF LIGHTING BUSINESS DIVISION​

