BRIEF-Hella Q1 adj EBIT up 5.6 pct at 125 million euros

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:

* SAYS HELLA HAS A SUCCESSFUL START TO FISCAL YEAR

* ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR Q1 INCREASED OVER PREVIOUS YEAR BY 5.8 PERCENT AFTER CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS​

* ‍TAKING NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS INTO ACCOUNT, Q1 SALES IMPROVED BY 4.9 PERCENT TO EUR 1.6 BILLION​

* ‍Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT INCREASED BY 5.6 PERCENT TO EUR 125 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 118 MILLION)​

* SAYS FIRST-QUARTER CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES INCREASE OF 5.8 PERCENT; REPORTED AT 4.9 PERCENT, TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.6 BILLION

* SAYS ADJUSTED EBIT IMPROVES BY 5.6 PERCENT TO AROUND EUR 125 MILLION; ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN INCREASES TO 7.7 PERCENT

* ‍HAS CONFIRMED ITS POSITIVE COMPANY OUTLOOK AFTER FIRST THREE MONTHS OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR​

* SAYS AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT SUSTAINS GROWTH DYNAMIC WITH SALES INCREASES OF 5.9 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)