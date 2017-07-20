FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Hella says 2016/2017 sales rose 3.7 pct to 6.6 bln eur

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Hella

* Says consolidated sales rose by 3.7 percent to approximately EUR 6.6 billion

* Hella says adjusted earnings before interest and taxes improves to around EUR 534 million

* Says adjusted EBIT margin is 8.1 percent in fiscal year 2016/2017

* Hella says taking into account special items, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 20.8 percent to approximately EUR 507 million (previous year: EUR420 million).

* Says full 2016/2017 fiscal year results to be announced on 10 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

