BRIEF-Hellenic Exchanges 9 months net profits up to EUR 2.2 mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges Athens:

* SAYS 9 MONTHS NET PROFITS AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION IN THE NINE MONTHS OF 2016‍​

* SAYS 9 MONTHS NET EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.026 VERSUS. EUR 0.030 IN 9M 2016, REDUCED BY 13.9 PERCENT

* SAYS 9 MONTHS TURNOVER IS EUR 19.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.6 MILLION IN 9M 2016, REDUCED BY 3 PERCENT

* SAYS 9 MONTHS TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS EUR19.1M VERSUS. EUR19.7M, REDUCED BY 2.9%

* SAYS 9 MONTHS EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) IS EUR 3.57 MILLION VERSUS TO EUR 3.12 MILLION IN 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2BfzUjK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)