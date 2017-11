Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hellofresh Se -

* HELLOFRESH SE: PUBLICATION Q3 REPORT

* Q3 ‍REVENUE GROWTH YEAR-OVER-YEAR OF 48% TO EUR 217 MILLION IN REPORTED CURRENCY AND OF 53% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, COMPANY HAS SERVED 1.28 MILLION ACTIVE CUSTOMERS, UP BY 52% FROM Q3 2016​

* ‍Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR -17.4 MILLION​