Oct 10 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN OTTO HOLZKAMP PASSED AWAY

‍UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD BE HEADED ON PROVISIONAL BASIS BY ITS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, SVEN AßMANN​