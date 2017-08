BRIEF-Hemfosa Fastigheter buys community service properties for SEK 750 mln

June 12 (Reuters) - HEMFOSA:

* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES IN KARLSKRONA FOR A VALUE OF SEK 750 MILLIONS

* HEMFOSA HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF 19 PROPERTIES IN KARLSKRONA FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 750 MILLIONS

* AS PART OF ACQUISITION, HEMFOSA WILL ASSUME A BOND LOAN OF SEK 473 MILLIONS WITH A TERM EXTENDING UNTIL APRIL 1, 2018

* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME AMOUNTS TO ABOUT SEK 71 MILLIONS, OF WHICH ABOUT 72 PERCENT IS GENERATED FROM TENANTS IN COMMUNITY SERVICES SEGMENT

* SELLER IS NORDLYS AB

* TRANSFER OF PROPERTIES IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)