BRIEF-Hemfosa Fastigheter evaluates mulls splitting into two listed groups

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa fastigheter evaluates the conditions for splitting the group into two listed companies, one company that will focus on community service properties and one transaction-based, opportunistic company

* The purpose is to create higher shareholder value by further streamlining the operations

* The Board intends to provide more information to shareholders during the first quarter of 2018