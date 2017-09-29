BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group provides information regarding Hurricane Maria

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group provides information regarding Hurricane Maria

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - ‍as a result of extraordinary scope and power of Hurricane Maria, there has been disruption to our business in Puerto Rico​

* Hemisphere Media Group-while there was ‍limited damage to co’s studios and offices, one of co’s three transmission towers was significantly damaged​

* Hemisphere Media Group - as result of Hurricane Maria,uncertainty around timing of recovery in Puerto Rico, withdrawing FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance​