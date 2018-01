Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc:

* HEMISPHERX ENTERS INTO SALE/LEASEBACK AGREEMENT FOR NJ DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION FACILITY

* HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, HEMISPHERX IS SELLING THE REAL ESTATE FOR $4.0 MILLION

* HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, SIMULTANEOUSLY ENTERING INTO A 10-YEAR LEASE WITH OPTIONS TO EXTEND LEASE FOR ANOTHER 10-YEARS