Feb 26 (Reuters) - Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc:

* HAS AGREED CHANGES WITH COMPANY‘S ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER, HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

* MANAGEMENT FEE RATE WILL BE REDUCED TO 0.60% PER ANNUM ON FIRST £250M OF NET ASSET VALUE AND 0.55% PER ANNUM IN EXCESS THEREOF