a month ago
BRIEF-Heng Xin China refers petition filed by Asia Cement Corp
July 5, 2017 / 3:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Heng Xin China refers petition filed by Asia Cement Corp

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp against Tianrui Holding Company

* Petitioners alleged that Tianrui, CSI, directors of Shanshui Cement caused Shanshui Cement to perform misconduct which directly/indirectly benefit Tianrui

* Petitioners further asserted that alleged conspiracy has harmed interest of shareholders of shanshui cement

* According to Shanshui Cement announcement, board of directors of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition

* According to Wong's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

