* Oriental thunder lion entered into a joint venture agreement with Zhong Xuhang for formation of a joint venture company

* JV company shall have a registered capital of RMB13 million

* JV company, which shall be 51% and 49% owned by Oriental Thunder Lion and Zhong, respectively.