FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics sees FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics sees FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20(Reuters) - Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 485.3 million yuan to 617.7 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 441.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are capacity release of solar photovoltaic industry and boom in downstream industry of magnetic material as well as development of new product and new customers Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GW4sz5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.