Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 20.98 BILLION YUAN ($3.32 billion) IN CHEMICAL RELATED PROJECT

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BUY 40 PERCENT STAKE IN ZHEJIANG FIBRE FIRM FOR ABOUT 1.5 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HNCZvg; bit.ly/2FbIxBz; bit.ly/2t0UGEf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3100 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)