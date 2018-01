Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hennessy Advisors Inc:

* HENNESSY ADVISORS INC SAYS TERESA NILSEN WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* HENNESSY ADVISORS INC SAYS KATHRYN FAHY WILL TRANSITION TO SERVING AS CO'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER