Jan 4 (Reuters) - Henry Morgan Ltd:

* ‍RECEIVED A REVISED OFFER FROM JOHN BRIDGEMAN​

* REVISED OFFER BEEN MADE TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS IN JB FINANCIAL, INCLUDING CO, TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THEIR SHARES IN JB FINANCIAL​

* CONSIDERATION FOR EACH JB FINANCIAL SHARE 2-1/2 SHARES IN JOHN BRIDGEMAN PLUS 1 OPTION EXERCISABLE AT $1.10