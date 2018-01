Jan 8 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc:

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* HENRY SCHEIN INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND TO BE ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER​

* HENRY SCHEIN ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN ABASE, A DISTRIBUTOR OF VETERINARY HEALTH CARE PRODUCTS IN SAO PAULO, BRAZIL