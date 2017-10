Sept 18 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc

* Henry Schein announces $400 million increase to share repurchase plan

* Henry Schein Inc - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $400 million of shares of company’s common stock

* Henry Schein-program in addition to $400 million repurchase program announced in oct 2016,which has about $25 million remaining authorized for future repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: