BRIEF-Henry Schein Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.71

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc

* Henry Schein reports record second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 sales $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2017 diluted EPS to be in same range as previously disclosed, except for $0.04 litigation settlement expense

* 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS, which excludes litigation settlement expense of $0.04 per diluted share, expected to be $7.17 to $7.30

* 2017 GAAP diluted EPS, which includes litigation settlement expense of $0.04 per diluted share, is expected to be $7.13 to $7.26

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S