BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd says ‍"we could face additional risks resulting from changes in China's data privacy and cybersecurity requirements"
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd says ‍"we could face additional risks resulting from changes in China's data privacy and cybersecurity requirements"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd

* Herbalife Ltd says ‍“we could face additional risks resulting from changes in china’s data privacy and cybersecurity requirements” - SEC filing​

* Herbalife-‍​on Sept 18, co, some of its units were named as defendants in class action lawsuit, titled Rodgers, Et Al. versus Herbalife Ltd Et Al

* Herbalife-Lawsuit alleges violations of Florida’s deceptive and unfair trade practices statute and federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statutes

* Herbalife says believes the lawsuit is “without merit” and will defend against the claims in the lawsuit

* Herbalife ltd says ‍"with online orderings throughout China, there has been a declining demand in company-operated retail stores"​ Source: (bit.ly/2khyBgu) Further company coverage:

