Aug 8 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc

* Herc holdings reports 2017 second quarter and first half results

* Q2 loss per share $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc says affirms 2017 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and net fleet capital expenditures

* Herc Holdings Inc says equipment rental revenues were $350.8 million and total revenues were $415.8 million in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: