FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.45
Sections
Featured
PayPal starts payment services in India
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
Editor's Picks
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 11:45 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Herc Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc-

* Herc Holdings reports 2017 third quarter and nine months results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc - ‍raises lower end of full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $560 million from $550 million and maintains high end of $590 million​

* Herc Holdings Inc - ‍ equipment rental revenues were $413.1 million and total revenues were $457.6 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $422.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herc Holdings Inc - ‍ now expects to spend approximately $355 million to $365 million in net fleet capital expenditures for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.