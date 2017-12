BRIEF-Hercules Capital’S Debt Investment Portfolio To Generate Additional $0.03 Of Net Investment Income

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc:

* HERCULES CAPITAL’S HIGHLY ASSET SENSITIVE DEBT INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL $0.03 OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME EARNINGS ANNUALLY(2) FROM THE RECENT INCREASE IN THE FEDERAL RESERVE BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE

* HERCULES CAPITAL - ESTIMATED ACCRETIVE IMPACT TO ITS DEBT INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO ATTRIBUTED TO FOMC‘S INCREASE IN FEDERAL FUNDS RATE BY 25 BASIS POINTS

* HERCULES CAPITAL INC - EXPECTED BENEFIT FROM DECEMBER 2017 RATE INCREASE IS EXPECTED TO MATERIALIZE DURING 2018 OPERATING PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)