Nov 27 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc:

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC - ‍HERITAGE HAS SET CLOSING DATE FOR DEAL WITH NARRAGANSETT BAY INSURANCE CO AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON NOV 30, 2017