BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings Q4 Loss Per Share $0.18

March 7 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc :

* HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MILLION VERSUS $ 94.9 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MILLION VERSUS $ 102.8 MILLION ​

‍GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $183.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO $160.2 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​