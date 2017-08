Aug 9 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc-

* Heritage to acquire Narragansett Bay Insurance for $250 million to create leading super regional personal lines carrier

* Says purchase price for acquisition will be $250 million

* Says acquisition will be financed with $210 million in cash and $40 million of company's common stock

* Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and ROE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: