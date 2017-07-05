FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herman Miller Q4 earnings per share $0.55
July 5, 2017 / 8:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Herman Miller Q4 earnings per share $0.55

July 5 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc:

* Herman miller reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $577.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $583.5 million

* Sees q1 2018 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59

* Sees q1 2018 sales $570 million to $590 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 excluding items

* Announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share payable in October 2017

* Change in dividend represents an increase of 6% from previous dividend payout of $0.17 per share

* Herman miller inc - company recognized pre-tax restructuring expenses totaling $1.7 million in q4

* Herman miller inc - during q4, co also recognized pretax asset impairment expenses totaling $7.1 million associated with Nemschoff trade name intangible

* Herman miller- adjusted for impact of dealer divestiture, foreign currency translation, q1 sales forecast implies organic sales growth of 5.0%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $585.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herman miller inc - new orders in q4 of $568.1 million were 6.3% below prior year level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

