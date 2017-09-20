FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 8:12 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Herman Miller Inc

* Herman Miller reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 sales $580.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $578.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.61

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $590 million to $620 million

* Herman Miller Inc qtrly ‍orders and backlog up 8% organically compared to prior year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $584.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herman Miller - While overall global economic picture remains positive, there will be some challenges resulting from recent storms in Texas And South East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

