Aug 9 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc

* Heron Therapeutics announces initiation of phase 3 program for HTX-011 in postoperative pain following successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA

* ‍Phase 3 program expected to enable broad indication​

* ‍NDA filing planned for 2018​

* ‍FDA noted beyond agreed-upon phase 3 studies,no additional clinical work needed to meet "combination rule" for fixed-dose combination products​