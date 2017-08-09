FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports quarterly loss per share $0.80
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics reports quarterly loss per share $0.80

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heron Therapeutics Inc-

* Heron Therapeutics reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and recent corporate progress

* Quarterly loss per share $0.80

* Heron Therapeutics Inc - ‍has increased its full year 2017 net product sales of sustol guidance to a range of $25 to $30 million​

* Heron - ‍believes cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments provides co with funding sufficient to complete htx-011 phase 3 studies in h1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.