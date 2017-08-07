FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
August 7, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc

* Heroux Devtek reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q1 sales C$86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$95.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍continue to expect a low single-digit sales decrease for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018​

* Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍expect our fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA margin to remain stable as compared to fiscal 2017​

* Heroux Devtek Inc quarter-end ‍backlog of $451 million, up from $405 million three months ago​

* Heroux Devtek Inc - "‍new U.S. Administration indicated its intention to increase funding, which could be positive for certain programs​"

* Heroux Devtek Inc qtrly ‍ adjusted share $0.11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

