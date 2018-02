Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSITION OF TWO NON-CORE HOTELS

* HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST - ‍SALE OF HYATT HOUSE IN GAITHERSBURG, MD FOR $19.0 MILLION AND HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS IN CHESTER, NY FOR $8.4 MILLION​