Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.48

* ‍Q4 2017 COMPARABLE PORTFOLIO REVPAR GROWTH OF 6.0%​

* SEES Q1 ‍NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.47 - $0.49​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.89 TO $2.07​

* SEES ‍Q1 ADJUSTED FFO LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 TO ADJUSTED FFO LOSS PER SHARE $0.01​

