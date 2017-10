Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* Hersha Hospitality Trust qtrly loss per share $‍0.07​

* Hersha Hospitality Trust sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted FFO per share$2.06 to $2.15​

* Sees 2017 net income per share $1.88 to $ 1.97 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: