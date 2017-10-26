BRIEF-Hershey reports Q3 earnings per share $1.28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:

* Hershey announces third-quarter results; updates outlook for 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$1.33

* Q3 sales $2.033 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.01 billion

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.54 to $3.68 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Full-year net sales expected to increase about 1.25%​

* ‍Reaffirms its full-year 2017 constant currency net sales growth of around 1.25%​

* ‍Hershey company’s board of directors approved a new $100 million stock repurchase authorization​

* ‍For full year 2017, expect adjusted gross margin to increase about 25 basis points​

* ‍Continues to expect full year 2017 increase in adjusted earnings per share-diluted to be around high end of its outlook of $4.72 to $4.81​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $7.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍china net sales were about same as year ago period​​