BRIEF-Hershey Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.85

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hershey Co:

* HERSHEY ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 SALES $1.94 BILLION VERSUS $1.97 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.71 TO $4.96

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PERCENT

* IN 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN RANGE OF SLIGHTLY UP TO AROUND 2% VERSUS LAST YEAR

* IN 2018, ESTIMATE ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN WILL BE ABOUT SAME AS LAST YEAR

* RECENTLY PASSED U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 WILL HAVE A FAVORABLE IMPACT ON NET INCOME, EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED AND CASH FLOW

* ESTIMATES 2018 FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED TO BE IN $5.33 TO $5.43 RANGE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.25, REVENUE VIEW $7.67 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOURTH-QUARTER ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE-DILUTED OF $1.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS “IN 2018, WE ESTIMATE ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN WILL BE ABOUT SAME AS LAST YEAR”

* MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM SAVINGS IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $55 MILLION TO $65 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE INDICATES HERSHEY‘S 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE SHOULD BE AROUND 20% TO 22% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: