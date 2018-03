BRIEF-Hertz Expects About $300 Mln In Investments That Will Impact Adj Ebitda In 2018

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - EXPECT ABOUT $300 MILLION IN INVESTMENTS THAT WILL IMPACT ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018 OR ROUGHLY $40 MILLION INCREASE VERSUS 2017 - CONF CALL‍​

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - MAY STILL BE CASH FLOW NEGATIVE IN 2018 DEPENDING ON TRAJECTORY OF OUR OPERATING PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT - CONF CALL

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - ACCOUNTING CHANGE WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT TOTAL PRICING BY ABOUT 20 TO 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - ANTICIPATE FURTHER GROWTH IN RIDE HAILING FLEET - CONF CALL

* HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS - SEES GREATER CORPORATE RENTAL OPPORTUNITIES AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM - CONF CALL

* EXPECT CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN TOTAL UNIT U.S. RAC REVENUE PERFORMANCE - CONF CALL